Argentina can provide for European energy security — President

BUDAPEST, March 22. /TASS/. Argentina is capable of providing for energy security of European nations, President Javier Milei said.

"Argentina is now capable of guaranteeing energy security of Europe. We observe the gold rush in the sphere of energy investments. Imagine that we will export [energy resources] totaling over $30 bln per year in 2030," Milei said when speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest.

Argentina has enough oil and gas reserves to become a reliable provider for European countries, he added.