US strikes more than 8,000 targets in Iran, including 130 ships — Pentagon

NEW YORK, March 21. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces have struck more than 8,000 targets in Iran since the beginning of the Middle East conflict, including 130 ships, the head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, stated.

"We've struck over 8,000 military targets including 130 Iranian vessels, constituting largest elimination of a navy over a three week period since WWII," he said in a video address posted on social media X.

Cooper also noted that "US forces maintain air superiority over Iran's skies, having now flown over 8,000 combat flights.".