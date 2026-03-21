US lifts sanctions against two Russians — Treasury Department

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. The United States has lifted restrictions on two Russian citizens, according to a statement released on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), part of the US Department of the Treasury.

The restrictions have been lifted for Russian citizens Yury Korzhavin and Lidia Korzhavina, who were put on the sanctions list on May 1, 2024. Additionally, a Hungarian citizen, an Uzbek citizen, and the UAE-based transport company Reliable Freight Services FZCO have been exempted from the anti-Russian sanctions.

Being put on the sanctions list means freezing assets in the United States and prohibiting American citizens and companies from doing business with those listed.