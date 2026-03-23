Top Hungarian diplomat’s phone tapped by Ukrainian intelligence — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services tapped the mobile phone of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, having obtained his number from a Hungarian journalist, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Wiretapping phone calls of a government official constitutes a serious attack on Hungary. I have instructed the justice minister to immediately investigate reports about tapping Peter Szijjarto’s phone calls," he wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Szijjarto, in turn, said he was shocked to learn that his phone was bugged based on a tip from a Hungarian journalist. "It is disgusting that this journalist, who maintains contacts with special services, is close to the Tisza party leadership," he said.

The government also made public the notorious recording of a conversation of VSquare journalist Szabolcs Panyi, who confessed to sharing Szijjarto’s phone number with foreign intelligence services.