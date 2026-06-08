West promotes dubious plans for association of Palestine with Arab countries — MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Western structures are promoting dubious plans for the association of Palestinian lands with Arab states, acting in line with neo-colonialism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have noticed that recently a number of ‘think tanks’ sponsored by Western government structures have begun to promote various kinds of ‘alternative schemes’ for the future of Palestine. In particular, these structures are reviving dubious options involving the association of the Palestinian territories with neighboring Arab states," the diplomat said in a comment on the ministry's website.

According to Zakharova, the apologists of "alternative concepts" include those who "undermine the aforementioned decisions, disregard the will of the peoples of the region, and profess neocolonialism."

"There is no novelty in these fakes. Similar ideas have been heard before and have been categorically rejected by both the Palestinian people and Arab countries. History has proved the absolute failure of such initiatives, which run counter to the international legal framework for the Palestinian settlement, including resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as the Madrid Principles," she said.

"We have repeatedly stressed that attempts to act in the Middle East settlement bypassing the positions of the Arab states are doomed to failure and will not allow achieving sustainable stability," Zakharova said. According to her, this is especially important now, "when the security of the Middle East is being tested by a new acute crisis provoked by the attack of the United States and Israel on Iran."

"The only viable alternative is to establish coordinated international and regional efforts," the diplomat stated.