Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 in western Cuba felt in Havana

HAVANA, June 9. /TASS/. The earthquake that hit the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio in the west of the country was felt in Havana, a TASS correspondent reports.

One could feel the tremors, when in high-rise buildings.

As residents of the Cuban capital told a TASS correspondent, there had been no significant tremors in this area of the island before.

The area of seismic activity is located in western Cuba, where earthquakes of magnitude five or more have already occurred this year.

The National Center for Seismological Research said on Monday an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred at about 14:00 local time (06:00 p.m. GMT) and had the epicenter at a depth of 20 km.

Local authorities did not report any damage or casualties.