WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran may sign a deal in the next two weeks, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal, they're willing to give us everything, they're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said during a teleconference in support of South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (listed on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists).

"And I think we are winning that battle. But you're really going to win it over the next few weeks when we declare total victory. It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down."

Earlier, Trump has repeatedly said that the United States and Iran are close to signing agreements on the settlement of the conflict.