Bangladesh sees wide opportunities to boost trade with Russia — Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI, June 8. /TASS/. Bangladesh and Russia have broad opportunities to scale up bilateral trade volumes, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

" We discussed the need for further expanding our ties in different fields, there is ample scope for substantially increasing our trade volumes in both ways. We discussed the ways in which we could accomplish this, and will continue to have some of the ideas on the table, like the possibility of granting duty-and quota-free treatment, and to assist us to complete a preferential agreement with Eurasian Economic Union," the minister said.

The vast potential for cooperation exists also in the labor resources sphere, Rahman added.