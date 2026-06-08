Riyadh sees Moscow’s success with solving technology access problems — minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia sees that Russia is successfully overcoming difficulties with the access to various technologies owing to domestic solutions and ideas, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told TASS in the interview.

"Russia faced challenges with also the access to different technologies and you were able to overcome this challenge by creating your own ideas," the minister said. The Russian experience in the sphere of innovations would enjoy the demand in Saudi Arabia as there are plenty of spheres where it can be useful, Al-Khorayef noted.

The material science is also a very important area where the Russian experience could be useful, the minister said. "The material science is very important, because it is key to enabling the mining sector to develop and to grow," he added.