DR Congo’s Ebola cases reach 544 — African Union

PRETORIA, June 8. /TASS/. The number of confirmed Ebola cases during the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 544, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The African Union’s public health service said the vast majority of cases - 515 - were registered in DR Congo’s Ituri Province, which was the outbreak's initial source.

The number of confirmed deaths currently stands at 88.

In turn, DR Congo’s government said in a bulletin published in the early hours of Monday that Ebola death toll in the country stood at 91, with 515 confirmed cases.

Last week, Africa CDC warned that the current Ebola outbreak, which struck DR Congo and Uganda in May, may become one of the largest and deadliest since the virus was first discovered in Africa in 1976.