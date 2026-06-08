Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 3,630 — health ministry

BEIRUT, June 8. /TASS/. At least 24 people died and 116 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,637, with 11,188 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted areas near the cities of Nabatieh, Saida, and Tyre. An Israeli drone hit an ambulance car near Tyre, leaving four paramedics wounded.