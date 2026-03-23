Many areas of Cuba remain without electricity for a second day after power grid failure

HAVANA, March 23. /TASS/. Many areas of Cuba have been without electricity for a second day following another failure of the national power grid that occurred on March 21.

The Havana branch of the state Cuban electric power company reported on Sunday evening that electricity supply in the Cuban capital had been restored to 66%. The company also provided data on the progress of power restoration in various regions of Cuba. Later, the company said on its Telegram channel that "the operation of the national power grid and essential public services has been partially restored in the capital." At the same time, the statements noted that "power outages due to electricity shortages persist, and work is underway to restore power supply in affected areas and grid sections."

Subsequent reports talked about numerous accidents at energy infrastructure facilities in different parts of the city. At the same time, the company reported on Sunday that the country’s main thermal power plant, the Antonio Guiteras power plant, is already operating without interruptions. In buildings that were lit on Sunday evening, the noise of running diesel generators could be heard, a TASS correspondent reported.

On March 21, Cuba’s national electric power system collapsed completely for the third time in a month, leaving the entire country without power supply.

The previous blackout in Cuba occurred on March 16. Despite the restoration of the power grid, prolonged power outages continued across the country. Before that, the national electric power system had failed on March 4.

The situation with electricity supply in Cuba has worsened over the past two years due to the deterioration of power plants and problems with fuel deliveries to the island as a result of the US trade and economic embargo, which has been in place for more than 60 years. After measures aimed at a full blockade of fuel supplies to the Caribbean republic, introduced by the US administration at the end of January this year, the situation with electricity supply in Cuba became particularly severe: daily power outages in the country now exceed 10 hours.