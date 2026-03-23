Ukrainian forces strike Miratorg facility in Bryansk Region, two employees injured

BRYANSK, March 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces attacked a Miratorg agricultural holding facility in the settlement of Sosnitsa in Russia’s Bryansk Region using kamikaze drones, injuring two employees, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Max.

"Ukrainian terrorists attacked the settlement of Sosnitsa in the Sevsky District using kamikaze drones. As a result of a deliberate strike on the territory of the Miratorg agricultural holding, unfortunately, two employees of the enterprise were injured," he wrote.

The two men were taken to hospital, where they received all necessary medical assistance. Two cargo trucks were damaged. "Operational and emergency services are working at the scene," the governor added.