LUGANSK, March 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost about 8,500 personnel, including foreign mercenaries, killed and wounded over the past week in the special military operation zone, with the Battlegroup Center inflicting the heaviest casualties, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"Around 8,440 enemy fighters were killed or wounded in the past week in the special military operation zone. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on Ukrainian armed formations in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup Center, operating on the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he wrote on his VK page after reviewing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that during this period, Russian forces destroyed more than 720 enemy combat vehicles, 77 field artillery pieces, 63 machine guns, 54 electronic warfare and counter-battery systems, 140 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, as well as more than 2,600 enemy drones.