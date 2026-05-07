Top Russian diplomat discusses partnership with Latin American ambassadors

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation at international platforms with ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the meeting.

"There was a detailed exchange of views on the current state of relations between Russia and Latin America in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular emphasis was placed on promising areas of cooperation and successful examples of multidimensional engagement, both bilateral and at international platforms," the statement said.

The ministry added that discussions on a broad range of issues concerning the current situation in the Western Hemisphere and the world as a whole focused on regional and global matters through the prism of the transformation of the modern world order toward multipolarity with the growing role of Latin America as one of its pillars.

"The imperative of collectively defending the norms and principles of international law, including the UN Charter, in their entirety and interconnection, was emphasized," the ministry added.