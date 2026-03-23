Brent prices plummeting amid Trump’s statements on talks with Iran

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with the settlement in this May fell by more than 14% on the London-based ICE, according to market data.

Brent prices lost 14.43% to $96 per barrel first time since March 12, 2026. Oil prices recovered later to $101.1 per barrel, down 9.89%. WTI futures with delivery in May 2026 fell by 10.16% to $88.25 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the military to postpone strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days earlier today. He also noted that the US and Iran have held "very good and productive" talks over the past two days.