Slovenia’s ruling Freedom Movement winning parliamentary elections — exit poll

BELGRADE, March 22. /TASS/. The ruling Freedom Movement of Prime Minister Robert Golob is on track to win Slovenia's parliamentary election, garnering 29.9% of the vote, according to an exit poll released by TV Slovenia.

The opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Janez Jansa is coming second, with 27.5% of votes.

The ruling movement’s coalition partners, Social Democrats, the coalition of Left and Vesna parties are scoring 6.7% and 6.3% o votes, respectively.

The center-right bloc of the New Slovenia - Christian Democrats, the Slovenian People’s Party, and the Fokus party (9.45), the Democrats party of former member of the Social Democratic Party and Foreign Minister Anze Logar (5.9%), and the Resnica party (5.2%) are also winning seats in the national legislature.