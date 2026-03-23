US leader says ordered five-day delay on strikes against Iranian energy facilities

WASHINGTON, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for five days while the parties hold consultations, which will continue throughout the week.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," he wrote on Truth Social.