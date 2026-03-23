Ukraine’s security chief Umerov says progress made in talks with United States

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A meeting between Ukrainian and US delegations in Miami, Florida, resulted in progress in aligning positions, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, said.

"The latest round of negotiations with the American side as part of the process aimed at achieving a sustainable peace has concluded in Florida. During the meetings, the main focus was on reliable security guarantees and the humanitarian track, in particular the exchange and return of our citizens. We achieved progress in aligning positions and further narrowing the range of unresolved issues," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that during this visit the Ukrainian delegation planned to obtain clearer dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting with the United States and Russia, and stressed the importance of maintaining close dialogue with the American side, as he sees risks in the situation where the United States has lifted sanctions on Russian energy. He noted that Ukraine and the United States would continue work on documents related to ending the armed conflict, security guarantees, and Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Zelensky had earlier claimed that Ukraine had recently been receiving signals from the United States that trilateral consultations aimed at resolving the conflict could soon resume.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, the Kremlin expects trilateral talks on Ukraine to continue after all parties, primarily the American side, coordinate their schedules. The previous round of Russia-US-Ukraine consultations took place in Geneva on February 17-18.