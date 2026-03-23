Preps for Putin’s visit to China, new Ukraine talks: MFA statements

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China are currently being finalized and will be announced soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

According to him, Moscow is ready for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, but no specific dates have been determined yet. Rudenko noted that Russia has never harbored any illusions about the United States, so its attitude toward the US has not changed amid the situation in the Middle East.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the deputy foreign minister.

Visits by Putin and Lavrov

The dates for Putin’s visit to China are being finalized and will be announced "in the near future."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may travel to India soon.

Ukraine talks

Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine, but there are no specific dates set for them: "As far as I know, there are no specific dates. We are ready for such talks if Ukraine is willing to engage."

Relations with US

Russia has never harbored any illusions about the US, so its attitude toward this country has not changed in light of what is happening in the Middle East: "We have never had any illusions about the US. And that is why we have not changed anything. We have a very principled stance toward other nations: they must adhere to the international principles and norms they have signed onto. Unfortunately, in this specific case, the US has strayed from that."

Possible US ground operation against Iran

The prospects for a US ground operation in Iran are not convincing, but this scenario would lead to further escalation: "It appears that if such plans were to be implemented, though the prospects do not yet look very convincing, it would certainly worsen the situation, lead to further escalation, and is unlikely to bring this conflict any closer to resolution."

Situation around Bushehr NPP

Russia hopes the US will exercise sufficient prudence and refrain from threatening the Bushehr NPP: "I believe the US leadership will show enough restraint not to engage in such actions."

Russia will demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) take a clear stance on the inadmissibility of targeting the Bushehr NPP: "What has occurred is a gross violation of all IAEA rules, norms, and principles. In this regard, we will, of course, insist on a more explicit response from the IAEA, ensuring that such incidents do not happen again, because any attack would spell disaster for the entire Middle East."

The situation among the Russian staff at the Bushehr NPP remains calm: "Fortunately, conditions are stable, at least within our team."

Blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Russia does not support a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, although Iran has the right to self-defense: "Iran, like other countries, also has the right to self-defense as it sees fit. This does not mean that we approve of everything that is happening there."

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will stabilize as soon as the conflict surrounding Iran ends: "As soon as the war is over, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal."

"We call for a resolution to this entire conflict, first and foremost an end to American and Israeli aggression against Iran. Because everything happening in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of this illegal action."