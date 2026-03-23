Japan’s Nikkei index falls by 3.55% at Tokyo market open

TOKYO, March 23. /TASS/. Trading on Asia’s largest Tokyo Stock Exchange opened with a sharp decline in share prices amid the continuing escalation in the Middle East, according to trading data.

The benchmark Nikkei index, which reflects the performance of shares of 225 leading Japanese companies, fell by 3.55% at the opening to 51,479.51 points. By 09:15 local time (03:15 Moscow time), the Nikkei had already dropped by 3.72%.

Local analysts note that the continuing escalation in the Middle East remains the dominant factor behind the decline in stock prices. The drop recorded on US financial markets at the end of last week, where the Dow Jones index fell to its lowest level in five months, also negatively affected investor sentiment in Tokyo.