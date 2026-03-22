Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements four times over past day

DONETSK, March 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic four times over the past day, leaving one person injured, the DPR head’s administration department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes reported.

"Four instances of armed attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded. Information was received about a civilian being injured," the statement said.

According to the agency, nine residential buildings and five civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. In total, Ukrainian forces fired seven various types of munitions over the past day.