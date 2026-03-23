Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones over past day

BELGOROD, March 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones and fired eight munitions at the area over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the city of Graivoron, the Gorkovsky settlement, and the villages of Gora-Podol, Dorogoshch, Dunaika, Zamostye, Kozinka, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Poroz, Rozhdestvenka, and Smorodino came under two shelling attacks in which the enemy fired seven munitions and launched 29 drones, six of which were shot down. In the city of Graivoron, a man was injured when an FPV drone struck a car. The injured man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the statement reads, adding that two commercial and social facilities, nine private houses, and two outbuildings were damaged.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Belgorod district. A paramedic and an ambulance driver suffered barotraumas and bruises as a result of the detonation of an FPV drone and were taken to hospital on March 20. According to the regional emergency response center, one man is undergoing treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, while another is an outpatient. A private house and a car were also damaged in the district.

The Borisovsky, Valuisky, and Novooskolsky districts were attacked with 12 drones, with no reported damage. The Korocha district was attacked with three drones, damaging a commercial facility, a car, and a power line in the village of Popovka. Power is out in several villages, and emergency services are working on restoration efforts. The Ukrainian forces launched 24 drones and one munition on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging two social facilities, ten private houses, a gas pipeline, a power supply line, and a company building.

The Prokhorovsky district was attacked with one drone, damaging three private houses and a gas pipeline. The Rakityansky district came under attacks by five drones, which damaged an infrastructure facility, a bus, and a company building. Twenty-five drones were launched by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Shebekinsky district, damaging a commercial facility, a private house, and a business facility.