Russia ready to facilitate Baku-Yerevan agreements — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is willing to assist in reaching a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We hope Baku and Yerevan will move toward signing the treaty as soon as possible. At the same time, we remain ready to provide any necessary assistance to this process if requested," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

On July 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan are very close to signing a peace agreement but emphasized Azerbaijan’s two remaining demands: amendments to Armenia’s constitution and the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.