Iran retains drone production capacity despite US, Israeli strikes — expert

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. US and Israeli strikes have not eliminated Iran’s ability to produce drones, Gary Samore, director of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, told the Canadian television channel CBC.

The expert said he believes it’s very plausible that Iran is continuing to produce drones during the war because they can be manufactured from simple components in anyone’s basement or garage. But he doubts that Iran is still able to produce larger, longer-range ballistic missiles because the US and Israel have destroyed or disabled known production facilities.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.