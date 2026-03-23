Gold futures falls below $4,200 per troy ounce first time since December 9, 2025 — Comex

MOSCOW. March 23. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery fell below $4,200 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange for the first time since December 9, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 09:43 a.m. Moscow time (06:43 a.m. GMT), gold price was down 8.29%, trading at $4,195.8 per troy ounce. By 09:48 a.m. Moscow time (06:48 a.m. GMT), the decline accelerated, with gold futures reaching $4,168.6 per ounce (-8.88%).

The price of silver futures for May 2026 delivery was at $61.715 per troy ounce (-11.41%).