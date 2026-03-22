US diplomat says Pentagon preparing scenarios of deploying troops to Iran

NEW YORK, March 22. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz has said he doesn’t rule out that the Pentagon is working on options of the deployment of US troops to Iran so that President Donald Trump could choose best onces.

"Our Pentagon, led by Secretary Hegseth and Chairman [of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] Dan Kane, are preparing their planning. They provide options of trained in position and well equipped soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, to the President for him to take the options as he sees necessary to achieve our objectives. So, I would fully expect the Pentagon to be planning for all scenarios," he said in an interview with Fox News.

He refuted medial allegations about failures in the Pentagon’s military planning as "fake CNN reports." According to the diplomat, the US Central Command "has been planning for these scenarios for many, many years.".