Iran’s internet outage one of longest on global record — web monitoring service

LONDON, March 23. /TASS/. Internet access in Iran has been virtually cut off for more than 550 hours, marking one of the longest outages ever recorded, the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks reports.

"It's now day 24 of Iran's internet blackout, with the measure passing 552 hours among the most severe registered in any country. International connectivity remains unavailable to the general public, while authorities maintain a selective whitelist for global access," the service said on X.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.