Russia sends signals to US about danger of strikes on Iran’s Bushehr NPP — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia keeps sending signals to the United States that the threat of attacks on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran poses a danger, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are certainly conveying relevant signals to the US side," he said at a news briefing commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent ultimatum.

On March 21, US President Trump announced that the United States would destroy a number of Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened to navigation within 48 hours.

In response, Iran’s General Staff warned that its forces would carry out retaliatory strikes on US energy and information infrastructure in the region if Washington targets power plants on the territory of the Islamic Republic.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.