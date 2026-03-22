Bosnian Serb leader says plans to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

BELGRADE, March 22. /TASS/. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has said that he plans to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow this year.

"On May 9, I will attend a military parade in Moscow and later that month I will return to Moscow and St. Petersburg," he told the state television of the Republic of Srpska.

Dodik attended celebrations of the 80th anniversary of VE-Day in Moscow in 2025. Back then, he said that he was not afraid of the European Union’s potential sanctions for his visit to Russia.