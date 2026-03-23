Trump’s threats against Iran raise concerns over lack of clear strategy — CNN

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s inconsistent threats to Iran raise concerns about a lack of a clear strategy to end the conflict, creating risks of further turmoil in global energy markets, according to an op-ed published on CNN’s website.

On March 20, the US leader said Washington was considering "winding down" the military operation against the Islamic Republic, the article noted. However, on March 21, he threatened to destroy Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened for shipping within 48 hours. "Erratic messaging on a war entering its fourth week is becoming a pattern," the CNN article emphasized.

"If the president orders an attack on the plants, he is likely to trigger the most intense Iranian reprisals yet, which could pulverize global oil markets," the publication noted. "If he fails to act and the strait remains closed, he will allow Iran’s leaders to demonstrate they can defy US and Israeli military might despite being seriously outgunned," it added. The broadcaster noted that US strikes on power plants also "risk setting off a humanitarian crisis" in Iran.

According to the op-ed, "Trump’s new dilemma is fueling concern and criticism that he lacks a strategy or an endgame for a war that he launched". "They have got no vision, no plan, no exit strategy," House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN, referring to the current US administration. "They clearly didn’t anticipate some of the things that have happened, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," he emphasized.

On March 11, a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters representative reported that Iran would not allow US-affiliated oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil exports flows. On March 15, he warned that Tehran would use any means necessary, including controlling the navigation of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to surrender.