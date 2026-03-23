Fuel tank fire being extinguished at Primorsk port in Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, March 23. /TASS/. More than 30 drones have been neutralized over the Leningrad Region since the start of the attack. A fire is being extinguished at a damaged fuel storage tank in the port of Primorsk, regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his channel in the Max messenger.

"Air defense and electronic warfare systems have destroyed 35 UAVs over the Leningrad Region since the start of the attack. A fuel storage tank was damaged in the port of Primorsk, causing a fire. Firefighting operations are underway and personnel have been evacuated," he wrote.

Drozdenko stressed that efforts to repel the attack are ongoing.