More US troops dissatisfied with prospects of war with Iran — HuffPost

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. The lack of clear and achievable goals for a military operation against Iran is one of the main reasons for discontent within the US military, HuffPost reported, citing interviews with active-duty and former service members.

"I’m hearing out of service members’ mouths the words, ’We do not want to die for Israel — we don’t want to be political pawns. I’ve shared conscientious objector information six times in the past two weeks and I’ve been in the military almost 20 years — I’ve never had people reach out this way," the first reservist continued," the outlet quoted an unnamed reservist who mentors young officers as saying.

Military personnel, in particular, believe that a poorly planned operation exposes them to unnecessary danger without any visible strategic benefit. At the same time, many veterans believe that the military operation is currently on the verge of turning into a prolonged conflict similar to the US invasions of Iraq or Afghanistan.