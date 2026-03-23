MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 1,275 service members in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Thus, the Ukrainian forces lost over 245 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 180 men in the Battlegroup West responsibility area, up to 180 men in the Battlegroup South responsibility area, over 375 personnel in the Battlegroup Center responsibility area, over 260 personnel in the Battlegroup East responsibility area, and over 35 servicemen in the Battlegroup Dnepr responsibility area.

Battlegroups North, West, and South

Units of Battlegroup North have inflicted losses on Ukrainian territorial defense brigade units near the settlements of Miropolye, Novaya Sech, and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov Region, Ukrainian mechanized and motorized infantry brigade units and a territorial defense brigade were defeated near the settlements of Sosnovy Bor, Polnaya, Maryino, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian military lost nine vehicles, two artillery pieces, three ammunition depots, a fuel depot, and eight materiel depots.

Units of Battlegroup West have defeated the personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, a territorial defense brigade, and a National Guard brigade near the settlements of Studenok, Novoosinovo, Shiykovka, and Borovaya in The Kharkov Region, and Stary Karavan, Svyatogorsk, Krasny Liman, and Korovy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The enemy lost a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, an artillery piece, an electronic warfare station, and four ammunition depots.

Units of Battlegroup South have defeated formations of three mechanized, an assault, an airmobile, and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Slavyansk, Ilyinovka, Nikolaevka, Druzhkovka, Nikolaipolye, and Novodmitrovka in the DPR. The enemy lost 10 vehicles, a field artillery piece, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, and three materiel depots.

Battlegroups Center, East, and Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center have inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces, a marine brigade, and two National Guard brigades near the settlements of Svetloye, Matyashevo, Dobropolye, Grishino, Belitskoye, Priyut, Torskoye (DPR), Novopidgorodnoye, Chuguyevo, and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The Ukrainian military lost three armored combat vehicles, 14 vehicles, and an electronic warfare station.

Units of battlegroup East have defeated formations of a mechanized, assault, and airborne assault brigade and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Kopani, Tersyanka, Novosoloshino, Mirnoye, Golubkovo, Lugovskoye, Lyubitskoye, Komsomolskoye, and Gorkoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, and two field artillery pieces.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr have inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s mechanized and mountain assault brigades near the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Orekhov, and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region. Five vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, an artillery piece, and four ammunition and materiel depots of the enemy were destroyed by Russian troops.