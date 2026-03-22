Israel conducts another wave of attacks on military targets in Tehran — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 22. /TASS/. Israel’s Air Force conducted another large-scale wave of attacks on military targets in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes on infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the area of Tehran," it said. "As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted sites used by security bodies subordinate to the Iranian regime for the production and storage of weapons. Among the sites targeted: an Iranian military base used for training soldiers and storing missile systems intended to target aircraft; a weapons production and storage facility of the Ministry of Defense; a weapons production site of the IRGC’s Air Force."

"In parallel, the IDF struck an additional headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and the emergency headquarters center of the Internal Security Forces," it added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.