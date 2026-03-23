UAE fighter jets intercept cruise missiles launched by Iran — Defense Ministry

RABAT, March 23. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the United Arab Emirates are countering drones and cruise missiles launched toward the country from Iran, the UAE Defense Ministry said.

"The sounds of explosions heard in different parts of the country are the result of UAE fighter jets intercepting cruise missiles and UAVs launched from Iran," the defense ministry said in a special statement. The ministry added that "air defense systems have been activated to counter Iranian ballistic missiles."

The ministry has not yet provided information on the effectiveness of repelling the Iranian attack.