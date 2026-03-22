Trump slams Democratic Party as America’s "greatest enemy"

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the Democratic Party is the country’s "greatest enemy" after the defeat of Iran.

"Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the radical left, highly incompetent, Democrat Party!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Saturday that Trump had not requested a Congress permission for strikes against Iran and demanded the Trump administration provide explanations, give reasons why it had launched combat operations, outline national security objectives, and offer a plan for preventing another protracted conflict in the Middle East.