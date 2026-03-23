Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys over 1,000 Ukrainian targets over past week

BELGOROD, March 23. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed over 1,000 Ukrainian targets in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions over the past week. Russian troops hit Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, warehouses, and personnel, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Artillery units of Battlegroup North have destroyed over a thousand Ukrainian targets in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions during combat missions over the past week. <...> Troops carried out precision strikes on UAV control centers, ammunition and fuel and lubricant storage depots, river crossing sites, and command posts. Grad, Tornado, and Uragan rocket artillery crews struck manpower concentrations, military vehicle parking areas, and nationalist temporary accommodation sites," the group reported.

According to the battlegroup, over 300 Ukrainian targets were struck with the Krasnopol guided munitions.