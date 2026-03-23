Conflicting reports on talks, pause in strikes on energy sites: statements from Iran, US

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The United States and Iran have held constructive talks regarding a ceasefire in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

Trump also said he instructed the Pentagon to postpone attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing a source, that there have been no consultations between Tehran and Washington.

TASS has compiled the main statements by the parties.

US-Iran negotiations

Over the past two days, Washington and Tehran have held "very good and productive" talks on ceasing hostilities in the Middle East, Trump said.

According to him, consultations between the countries "will continue throughout the week."

Trump’s instructions to Pentagon

Trump said he ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for five days.

Iran’s position

Tehran has not held and is not holding talks with Washington on ending the conflict, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

According to its information, the US president has decided not to strike Iranian infrastructure because "Iran’s military threats have become more convincing."

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be fundamentally different following the United States and Israeli attack, despite Trump’s assertions, the Tasnim news agency said, citing a source.

According to the source, "amid such psychological warfare, the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war state nor will any tranquility to energy markets."

Iran’s embassy in Afghanistan added that Trump delayed strikes on Iranian energy facilities only after threats of retaliation by the Islamic Republic.

Oil market’s reaction

Brent oil futures with the settlement in this May fell by more than 14% on the London-based ICE, according to market data.

As of 11:08 GMT, Brent prices lost 14.43% to $96 per barrel for the first time since March 12, 2026.

Oil prices recovered later to $101.1 per barrel, down 9.89%.

At the same time, WTI futures with delivery in May 2026 fell by 10.16% to $88.25 per barrel.