Iran to respond asymmetrically to threats against energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Iran will respond asymmetrically to further threats against critical infrastructure, a senior security official in Tehran told TASS.

"Iran delivered a strong but proportionate response to the attack on the Assaluyeh energy network. However, our response to further threats against the country’s critical infrastructure will be asymmetric and several times greater than the damage inflicted," the source said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would destroy a number of Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully opened for shipping within 48 hours. In response, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned that Iran’s military would carry out retaliatory strikes on US energy and information infrastructure facilities in the region if Washington attacks power plants on the territory of the Islamic Republic.