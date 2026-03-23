Fire in port of Primorsk, 249 UAVs: aftermath of attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 249 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region, a fuel tank was damaged, causing a fire. An apartment was damaged as a result of drone fragments hitting a multi-story building in Zubtsov, Tver Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the impact.

Scale

- Air defense assets on duty intercepted and destroyed 249 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the department, UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula Regions, the Moscow Region, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

- Air defense forces destroyed more than 60 unmanned aerial vehicles in the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Max messenger channel.

Consequences

- In the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region, a fuel tank was damaged, causing a fire, Drozdenko reported.

- According to him, firefighting efforts are underway, and personnel were evacuated.

- An apartment was damaged as a result of drone fragments hitting a multi-story building in Zubtsov in the Tver Region, with no injuries, the regional government's press service reported.

- Acting Governor of the Tver Region Vitaly Korolev held an operational meeting in Zubtsov and gave instructions for repair work in the multi-story building.

- A partial evacuation of residents from the stairwell was carried out, and a temporary accommodation center was set up.

- On site, Korolev instructed the Regional Ministry of Construction, together with the municipality, to provide a list of property requiring restoration and repair within the day.

- Currently, special services are checking the residential building for further safety. Residents of the lower floors have already returned to their apartments.

- After the special measures are completed, residents of the 7th-9th floors will also be able to return to their homes.