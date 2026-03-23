Iran in no talks with US — media

TEHRAN, March 23. /TASS/. Iran has not held and is not holding talks with the US on ending the conflict, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

According to him, US President Donald Trump decided not to strike Iranian infrastructure because "Iran's military threats have become more convincing."

Earlier, the White House chief stated that Washington and Tehran had held "good and productive" talks over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. The US leader reported that he had instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for five days in connection with the consultations, which will continue throughout the week.