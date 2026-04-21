Kalashnikov Group dispatches batch of RDG-U smoke grenades to state customer

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has dispatched the first serial batch of RDG-U smoke grenades to a government customer, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has begun serial production of the standard RDG-U smoke grenade - the first batch has been dispatched to the government customer," the statement reads.

The RDG-U grenade is designed to camouflage military personnel, combat equipment, and vehicles from targeted enemy fire.

Compared to similar products, the grenade’s fundamental and design differences give it a number of advantages. The RDG-U acts instantly, creating a highly dense camouflage screen. The screen’s continuous aerosol feeding from smoke-emitting pellets ensures longer concealment duration.

The grenade also provides short-term concealment from high-precision weapons’ infrared detection through the formation of higher-temperature zones from high-windage flat pyroelements that settle down slowly. The grenade’s operational temperatures range from minus 50 to plus 55 degrees Celsius. The grenade, including its remote-action safety trigger mechanism, weighs no more than 700 grams.

The patented technical solution implemented in the RDG-U grenade development ensures simultaneous smoking and instantaneous modes of action. In November 2024, the Kalashnikov Group demonstrated the RDG-U smoke grenade at a test site for the first time.