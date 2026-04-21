Japan approves easing of arms export rules — government

TOKYO, April 21. /TASS/. Japan’s government has formally approved a revision of the so-called Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, effectively lifting restrictions on arms exports, including lethal weapons, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

"A decision was made to revise the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology," he said, adding that "no country can now ensure its security on its own." Kihara also emphasized the importance of "strengthening the domestic defense industrial and technological base," and said Japan "will continue to adhere to the fundamental principles of a peaceful state."

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that "in the increasingly complex security environment, no country can ensure its security alone and needs mutual support from partner countries."

Combat weapons are to be supplied only to countries that have signed agreements with Tokyo on their use, including maintaining confidentiality of military technologies. Japan currently has such arrangements with 17 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, the Philippines, France, Germany, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Sweden, Singapore, the UAE, Mongolia, and Bangladesh.

Decision-making and possible supplies to Ukraine

Decisions on arms exports are expected to be made by the National Security Council with the participation of the prime minister and several other ministers. The parliament will be informed afterward, but its approval will not be required.

The Kyodo news agency previously reported that lifting restrictions on arms exports could open the way for Tokyo to supply weapons to Ukraine. It noted that the new approval system, under which decisions will be made by the National Security Council, allows for flexibility based on political considerations.

Japan currently has no such agreement with Ukraine. However, Itsunori Onodera, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on Security, and a former defense minister, said in response to a question about possible arms exports to Ukraine that "it is for the government to decide with which country to conclude agreements, and which countries may become destinations for exports." It was later reported that the Japanese government is considering purchasing and deploying Ukrainian-made drones for its Self-Defense Forces. Such a deal could require signing an agreement that would open the way for arms exports.

Vladimir Zelensky had earlier asked Tokyo to supply air defense systems. Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdryov said in an interview with TASS that Russia would respond promptly and decisively if Patriot missiles supplied by Japan to the United States end up in Ukraine.