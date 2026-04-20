Russia to deliver 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A plane of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has gone to Beirut to deliver humanitarian aid, a ministry spokesperson told TASS.
"In accordance with the instructions of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Emergencies Ministry aviation has organized the delivery of humanitarian aid to the citizens of the Lebanese Republic affected by the military conflict. The IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian cargo with a total weight of more than 27 tons," the spokesperson said.
The cargo included mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows.