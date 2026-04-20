{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia to deliver 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The Emergencies Ministry will send mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A plane of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has gone to Beirut to deliver humanitarian aid, a ministry spokesperson told TASS.

"In accordance with the instructions of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Emergencies Ministry aviation has organized the delivery of humanitarian aid to the citizens of the Lebanese Republic affected by the military conflict. The IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian cargo with a total weight of more than 27 tons," the spokesperson said.

The cargo included mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows.

Tags
Lebanon
Culture
Conductor Stadler dies on board plane that urgently landed in Romania
Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov expressed his condolences over the death of the artist
Read more
Russia ‘defaults’ on Eurobonds — Moody’s
On 27 June, holders of Russia's sovereign debt had not received coupon payments on two eurobonds worth $100 million by the time the 30-calendar-day grace period expired, the statement said
Read more
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
The onboard defense system comprises integrated technical means designed to identify and classify the threat of the protected object’s destruction, and also to neutralize it
Read more
Advisor to Turkish PM: Russia, Turkey only states that oppose collapse of Syria
All the West is doing is seeking to gain dominance over the Middle East
Read more
Yolka drone being integrated into Russia's critical facilities anti-UAV defense system
The Yolka is a portable interception system that destroys targets with kinetic energy, no warheads needed
Read more
Trump says ready to resume military action against Iran
The US president admitted that he cannot say for sure whether Iran will send a delegation to the Pakistani capital
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Europe has long been on 'war path' with Russia — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that today Europe is "the most zealous, the most bloodthirsty opponent" of Russia
Read more
Trump declines to open Strait of Hormuz until deal with Iran signed
According to Bloomberg, oil prices have risen because the US has upheld its blockade of the strait while the Navy has seized an Iranian-flagged vessel
Read more
Russia unveils newest Rus-PE munition in Asia-Pacific region
The munition have been successfully tested in the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Russia's warning about assisting Kiev with drones also applies to Lisbon — Russian embassy
According to the statement, private initiatives to assemble UAVs for the Ukrainian armed forces are also being implemented on Portuguese territory
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-30SM2 fighter jets to Russian troops
The Irkutsk Aviation Plant of the United Aircraft Corporation also has manufactured and delivered new Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft to the Defense Ministry of Russia
Read more
Ukraine-trained snipers arrive in Georgia to stage provocations — regional source
"Ukraine-trained snipers are arriving in the republic to organize provocations during mass protests," the person said
Read more
Putin signs law on Russia's withdrawal from CTBT ratification
According to the document published on the official legal portal, the adopted law was designed to restore parity in nuclear arms control commitments
Read more
Launch of Luna-26, Luna-27 may be postponed, space chief Rogozin says
After its trials are concluded, the control launch date will be determined
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about thwarted terrorist attack in Pyatigorsk
The attack was timed for the morning hours, aiming to inflict significant casualties among law enforcement personnel
Read more
Xi calls for measures to ensure free navigation in Strait of Hormuz
Beijing supports regional countries’ aspiration for developing good neighborly relations and cooperation and ensuring their security, the Chinese leader said
Read more
Trump says ready to meet with Iran's leadership
Iran must abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, the US President noted
Read more
Trump says time is not his adversary in situation with Iran
The US president dismissed the statements that he is under "pressure" as fake news
Read more
Moskva cruiser sank while being towed in a storm — Russian Defense Ministry
"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank," the Ministry said.
Read more
Russia’s Lancet-E recon and strike system showcased at DSA exhibition in Malaysia
The Lancet-E was displayed as part of the joint Russian exhibit of Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporting company
Read more
Air defense, EW systems repelled drone attack — Sevastopol Governor
One unmanned aerial vehicle lost control and fell in a tree line about 5 km away from the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev said
Read more
Iran crisis to dominate world politics for months, if not years to come — Politico
Governments across Europe, Asia, and Africa are preparing for a sustained energy shock, likely jet fuel shortages, food scarcity, and spiralling inflation, the newspaper reported
Read more
Ukrainian residents to be able to apply for Russian citizenship in Kherson region
The Kherson region is in southern Ukraine, bordering the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Israel eliminates two groups of radicals in southern Lebanon — IDF
According to the report, the groups "violated the ceasefire understandings"
Read more
Ban on putting Soviet Union, Nazi Germany on same footing submitted to State Duma
The document aims to prohibit denying the decisive role of the Soviet people in defeating Nazi Germany or the humanitarian mission of the USSR in liberating the countries of Europe
Read more
Russia and China establishing interaction of financial messaging systems outside SWIFT
Trade turnover between the two countries soared by more than 40% in first two months of this year
Read more
Plane from St. Petersburg arrives in Istanbul after landing in Bucharest — dispatchers
The aircraft stayed in the Romanian capital for about three hours
Read more
Hungary to review contracts for Paks II NPP construction project by Rosatom — Magyar
The Tisza Party leader considers the project important, but would like to understand "the terms and conditions for its financing, whether the loan can be restructured, and whether it can be refinanced on more favorable terms"
Read more
Dmitriev comments sarcastically about Zelensky's 'rejection' of US
According to historian Phillips O'Brien, who contributed to The Atlantic, Zelensky lost faith in the United States
Read more
Brazil, Germany move to boost military cooperation
The countries have already adopted "a declaration of intent on defense technology cooperation"
Read more
Eleven-year-old Russia's Shogdzhiev wins under-18 world blitz chess tourney
In total, Russian chess players won seven gold, three silver, and five bronze medals at the World Youth Blitz Championship
Read more
Ukrainian spymaster calls for establishing 100-km demilitarized zone with Russia
Earlier, the Russian government had repeatedly voiced its readiness to negotiate with Ukraine to reach a settlement of the conflict
Read more
Russian portal of state services faces unprecedented cyber attacks
Additional protection mechanisms are launched when necessary, the the Ministry of Digital Development added
Read more
Kremlin announces creation of blockchain-based payment system in BRICS
Work will continue to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, primarily regarding the use of currencies different from the US dollar," the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov pointed out
Read more
6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco
There was no information about casualties or damage
Read more
Conductor Stadler dies on board plane that urgently landed in Romania
Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov expressed his condolences over the death of the artist
Read more
Threat in nonproliferation, potential response to nuclear tests: senior diplomat’s remarks
The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that Moscow maintains a strict commitment to the moratorium on nuclear testing
Read more
Split in Islamic world and revival of Nazism in Europe: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister said that the Nazi ideology and practices are being revived in Germany and other countries that joined "Hitler’s hordes"
Read more
Oil flows via Druzhba to resume on April 21 — Hungarian minister
Janos Boka says that after the announcement of supply restart, the Druzhba operator will contact MOL Group, which receives Russian oil for its refineries
Read more
Ukraine’s parliament-appointed acting president says language law to stay effective
Read more
UK introduces sanctions on Russian diamonds, copper, and aluminum
The announcement also stated that the UK will apply sanctions on 86 Russian individuals and companies involved in the military-industrial complex and sectors that provide export profits to the Russian budget
Read more
Russia may ban import of fish products from Faroe Islands — watchdog
It is reported that the growing potential of production capacity indicates that there are no prerequisites for a decrease in the production of frozen fish
Read more
EU envoys aim to unlock 90 bln euro for Kiev on April 22 — AFP
A meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place in Luxembourg, where the issue will also be discussed
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry starts mass production of Tsirkon missiles - Shoigu
Russian Defense Ministry to continue production of Kinzhal missiles
Read more
Russia asserts that it won’t capitulate in Ukraine, says envoy
We are confident that all the goals set by the supreme commander-in-chief before our armed forces will be completely attained, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told the Soloviev Live TV channel
Read more
Russia will view efforts to establish no-fly zone over Ukraine as taking part in conflict
Vladimir Putin said the implementation of a no-fly zone would entail "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe, but for the entire world"
Read more
Trump denies Israel pushed him into war with Iran
The US president said that "Iran can have a great and prosperous future"
Read more
Russian-Chinese naval exercises finish in Sea of Japan
During the maneuvers, about 20 combat exercises were performed, including joint artillery firing at various types of targets, the information support department of the Pacific Fleet reported
Read more
Iran’s engagement in talks with US to depend on whether its conditions are met — agency
According to Tasnim, Tehran sees no point in negotiations until fundamental obstacles toward an acceptable agreement are removed
Read more
Situation in Energodar and around Zaporozhye NPP not improving — Likhachev
Rosatom CEO said the plant continues to receive electricity supply via only one external line Ferrosplavnaya
Read more
Seven EU nations call for European sanctions against Israel
The EU Council has been returning to the topic of EU economic sanctions against Israel regularly over the past two years
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Russia’s newest Su-57E fighter jet unveiled in Malaysia exhibition
The fighter jet is on display as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport
Read more
Obstacles to supplies of Russian products will have grave consequences worldwide — Putin
The head of state supported the position of Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who said that if logistics problems continued, Russia was ready to redirect exports to other countries
Read more
Foreign Ministry summons Mexican envoy over incident involving Russian citizen
Eduardo Villegas Mejias provided information regarding the investigative questioning of the minor Russian citizen
Read more
Russian ambassador rejects Czech protest against Russian Defense Ministry’s publication
The Russian Defense Ministry's statement, the embassy noted, is a serious warning signal, as "the public in Western countries must be aware of the risks associated with supporting the aggressive Kiev regime"
Read more
Debris of An-26 plane gone missing in Kamchatka found, airline CEO says
According to the preliminary information, there are no survivors in the crash
Read more
IAEA chief says nuclear arms race is his ‘worst fear’
"A world with 20 nuclear weapon states or more would be extremely dangerous," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russia’s special operation does not seek to overthrow Ukrainian government — diplomat
The special military operation seeks to protect the DPR and LPR, demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, eliminate the military threat for Russia that is coming from Ukraine’s territory due to the activities of NATO countries there and attempts to pump the country with weapons, Maria Zakharova reiterated
Read more
Russia does not face risks of default — Bank of Russia
As of February 1, 2022, Russia's external public debt amounted to $59.5 bln
Read more
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Read more
Russian defense firm working on improved Kalibr cruise missile — CEO
The Kalibr is a Russian cruise missile developed and produced by the Yekaterinburg-based Novator design bureau
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian rights officials move closer to exchanging lists of heavily wounded
The Russian official said she had earlier had a video linkup with the Ukrainian parliament commissioner for human rights
Read more
Moscow says violations of ceasefire in Syria put Russian-US agreements at risk
The Russian side has called for the soonest launch of intra-Syrian talks
Read more
High terrorist threat level extended in Kursk region until June 8
According to the region's governor Roman Starovoit, the extension of a high terrorist threat level will allow security services to keep the region's residents safe
Read more
Magyar calls on Zelensky to stop blackmail, resume Druzhba oil flows to Hungary
The Tisza Party leader also expressed hope that Russia would continue supplying crude oil through this pipeline
Read more
US interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for cost of Iran operation — official
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Orlan-10 drones help artillery troops deliver precision strikes on enemy in Siberia drills
The troops accomplished over 20 fire assignments during the drills that involved over 500 personnel and more than 50 items of military hardware, according to the Central Military District’s press office
Read more
Cuban foreign ministry confirms recent meeting between Cuban, US delegations
The top priority of the Cuban delegation was lifting the energy embargo against the country, Alejandro Garcia del Toro, deputy director general in charge of U.S. affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said
Read more
Thailand reduces visa-free travel to 30 days to combat crime
As data collected by the government's visa policy committee shows, approximately 90% of visitors to Thailand stay in the kingdom for up to 30 days
Read more
Iran’s military deliver drone strikes on US warships in response to its vessel’s seizure
According to the news agency, Iran's military intended to continue responding to "piracy" policy and attacks on behalf of the US side
Read more
Hungary won’t give Ukraine 1.5 million euros, will instead send it to Lebanon — Szijjarto
Hungary’s national security interest is peace in the Middle East, and that Lebanon’s stability is key to that, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
Over 2.7 million Ukrainians want to be evacuated to Russia - defense ministry
According to the results of daily monitoring, as many as 7,223 such requests were received in the past day alone, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said
Read more
Brazil, Germany call for diplomacy solution to Ukraine problem
The parties welcomed efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting negotiated peace settlement
Read more
Transfer of uranium within AUKUS partnership violates NPT — Chinese Foreign Ministry
The ministry strongly protested against the AUKUS actions, as well as against similar cooperation between Washington and Seoul, calling them a direct threat to regional stability
Read more
UN says attacks on civilian ships are inadmissible under international law
The Volgo-Balt-138 dry cargo vessel loaded with wheat sank in the Azov Sea on April 3 after a Ukrainian drone attack
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about oil spill in Russia’s Tuapse after drone attack
The area of contamination of the Black Sea with oil products amounts to 10,000 square meters
Read more
Russia unveils Internet traffic backup plan if exchange points in Europe get cutoff
According to Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Russia’s main telecom provider has the necessary capabilities
Read more
Russia's artillery production twice that of all EU countries combined — EC
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius described the numbers as "a big challenge"
Read more
Czech MFA lodges protest with Russian envoy over Defense Ministry’s report
The Russian Embassy did not comment on the ambassador’s visit to the Czech Foreign Ministry
Read more
Aggression against Iran threatens nuclear nonproliferation ideals — Russian MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the strikes on Iran were carried out primarily in the interests of Israel, a state that has historically ignored the NPT
Read more
Mercedes and BMW carmakers may become history in ten years — presidential aide
"Because European manufacturers now have neither a sales market nor the advantage in technology that they had five to ten years ago," Maxim Oreshkin noted
Read more
FACTBOX: Candidates for UN Secretary-General for 2027-2031
The election of a new Secretary-General is scheduled for July 2026
Read more
Photos and videos from Bucha staged by Kiev regime for Western media — defense ministry
"The photos and videos from Bucha are fakes staged by the Kiev regime for the Western media," it stressed
Read more
Roscosmos resumes talks on ExoMars mission with European Space Agency — head
In his words, the equipment and Kazachok landing platform for the mission have the potential for launch in 2024
Read more
Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
The Kremlin has commented on the words of Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West
Read more
Russia suggests UN Security Council commission look into US biolabs in Ukraine
The draft document is to be considered during the Security Council’s session on October 27
Read more
Overall budget of Turkish defense sector enterprises to rise to $75 bln — Erdogan
The increase in defense sector funding, according to the Turkish leader, will bring about "new breakthroughs in all domains"
Read more
Russia records over 6,500 violations of Easter ceasefire by Ukraine — diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya says the Ukrainian army shelled civilian facilities as well, causing casualties
Read more
Putin, Vucic discuss shipment of Russian gas to Serbia - Kremlin
Russian and Serbian leaders wished each other a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, and agreed to further contacts and coordination at various levels
Read more
Kiev loses nearly 7,300 troops, mercenaries in special op zone over week — expert
Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted the greatest losses on Ukrainian troops along the western border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Read more
Russian stock market closes higher as major indices gain
The yuan fell by 11 kopecks to 10.99 rubles
Read more
EU agreed seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions
It is reported that the seventh package of sanctions comprises the ban on gold purchases from Russia in the form of semi-finished products and scrap
Read more
Sverdlovsk court sentences woman with dual Russian, US citizenship to 12 years in prison
During the trial, Ksenia Karelina pleaded guilty in full to fundraising for the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Putin says stance against restoring death penalty remains unchanged
A moratorium on the death penalty as a form of punishment is currently in effect in Russia
Read more
More than 40 ships cross Strait of Hormuz over past weekend — TASS calculations
The previous record was 16 crossings on April 14
Read more
Radev's victory in Bulgarian polls speaks to society's fatigue from Russophobia — MP
Head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs Leonid Slutsky also said that the fragmentation of "sovereigntists" was a response to the "aggressively militaristic appetites of the EU leadership, which is deliberately pushing the Europeans into a military confrontation with Russia"
Read more
Russian weightlifter Shanin sets new world record with 8,888 kettlebell lifts in a row
The athlete’s new record is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more
Russia to deliver 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
The Emergencies Ministry will send mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows
Read more