Uragan MLRS eliminates Ukrainian personnel, UAV control center in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. A crew of Russia’s Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of Battlegroup West has destroyed personnel and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control center of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Servicemen of the self-propelled artillery regiment of the 4th Tank Division of the Tank Army of Battlegroup West destroyed a command post for heavy hexacopters and Ukrainian military personnel in the Kharkov region using the Uragan multiple launch rocket system," the statement reads.

It noted that Russian troops spotted the enemy’s temporary deployment site and launch pad for hexacopters on the outskirts of a village in the Kupyansk district.

In addition, in the Kharkov Region, Russian UAV operators destroyed five Ukrainian reconnaissance drones by aerial ramming. The enemy drones were detected by radar crews of the air defense unit of the 27th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Battlegroup West. The radar operators homed the standby FPV fighter drones to intercept the enemy UAVs. The anti-aircraft missile battery’s fighter drone operators quickly engaged five reconnaissance drones, ramming and destroying them in mid-air.