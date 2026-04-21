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Strait of Hormuz developments

Iran calls on US to release seized Iranian vessel, its crew — Foreign Ministry

Iran warns of the serious consequences of this illegal and criminal act by the US

TEHRAN, April 21. /TASS/. The US seizure of an Iranian container ship is nothing but an act of maritime piracy; Tehran calls on Washington to release the vessel and its crew, as well as their family members, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated.

"This act, accompanied by the intimidation of the passengers, the vessel’s crew and their families, is an act of maritime piracy and terrorism. Iran warns of the serious consequences of this illegal and criminal act by the US and emphasizes the need for the immediate release of the Iranian vessel, its passengers, and its crew, as well as their families," the ministry said in a statement.

Tehran noted that it will use all means at its disposal to protect its national interests and that the US is fully responsible for any further escalation of the situation in the region.

On April 20, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported intercepting an Iranian-flagged container ship en route to one of Iran’s ports in the Gulf of Oman. This action was taken as part of the US-imposed blockade of Iranian ports. According to the command, after the vessel refused to comply with US military demands, an American destroyer damaged the engine room of the container ship, after which US Marines boarded the vessel.

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