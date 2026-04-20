Eleven-year-old Russia's Shogdzhiev wins under-18 world blitz chess tourney

BELGRADE, April 20. /TASS/. Russia's chess player Roman Shogdzhiev has won the under-18 world blitz championship at the age of 11.

Russian Alexey Kozlov finished third. In the under-18 girls' tournament, another Russian, Iren Lyutsinger, took third.

Last July the International Chess Federation designated the then 10-year-old Shogdzhiev a grandmaster.

In total, Russian chess players won seven gold, three silver, and five bronze medals at the World Youth Blitz Championship. At the boys' U8 tournament, Russians took the entire podium. Mikhail Shishov became the World champion, Sergey Kuznetsov took silver, and Ibragim Atabekov the bronze. Fedor Sidelnikov won the under-10 championship. Daniil Kaminskii won gold among boys under 12 years of age, scoring 9.5 points. Alisa Genrietta Yunker won with a perfect result at the girls' U12 tournament.

Kristina Zavivaeva became the silver medalist among girls under 14 years of age. David Kaufman won the under-16 competition, and Stanislav Bukreev took third place. Diana Preobrazhenskaya won in the girls under 16 category. Veronika Iudina took second place (8 points), and Diana Khafizova took third.

The Russian juniors participated in the tournament under the national flag.