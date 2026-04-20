Russia records over 6,500 violations of Easter ceasefire by Ukraine — diplomat

UN, April 21. /TASS/. Russia recorded at least 6,500 violations of the Easter truce with Ukraine over the 32 hours it was in effect, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We cannot ignore the accusations against us regarding violations of the Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President [Vladimir Putin]. We hope this measure allowed a large number of Orthodox believers to celebrate the great holiday in a calm environment. Kiev, of course, immediately rushed to accuse Russia of violating the truce. However, the Russian side recorded no fewer than 6,500 violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian army, and this is in just 32 hours of its duration. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled civilian facilities too, causing casualties among civilians, including those killed and wounded," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

The Russian envoy said the Easter truce "cannot in any way be regarded as a prelude to a prolonged ceasefire." "Russia supports achieving a long-term and comprehensive settlement with the elimination of all the root causes of the conflict. There cannot and should not be any substitutions, palliatives or illusions here," Nebenzya said.

Putin declared the Easter truce from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12.