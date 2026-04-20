Foreign Ministry summons Mexican envoy over incident involving Russian citizen

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Mejias was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 20 in connection with developments in the case of detained Russian minor Kristina Romanova, the ministry said in a statement.

"On April 20, Mexico’s Ambassador to Moscow Eduardo Villegas Mejias was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he provided information regarding the investigative questioning of a minor Russian citizen, K. V. Romanova, by law enforcers in Mexico City, with Russian consular employees also in attendance. During the questioning, she expressed her intention to remain in Mexico," the ministry stated.